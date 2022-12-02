Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal's lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Comments / 0