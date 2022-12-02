Video of Drew Brees being struck by lightning goes viral, online casino releases statement
Former Purdue Boilermakers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appeared to be struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet Sportsbook.
In the video, Drew Brees is on a set, being filmed by a crew with a storm in the background. Then, a bolt of lightning strikes, appearing to hit the former NFL star.
You can view the video, here:
Following the incident, PointsBet Sportsbook released the following statement on Twitter:
“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”
As of now, there is no statement from Drew Brees or his camp. However, Katherine Terrell, a Saints reporter for ESPN, reached out to Brees, who said that he’s good an was not actually struck by lightning.
The viral video of Drew Brees struck by lightning is, ultimately, fake. It’s part of a marketing campaign being run by PointsBet for ‘lightning bet,’ which is a live NFL betting feature that was launched in October.
PointsBet admits Drew Brees publicity stunt
In a subsequent video posted to Twitter, PointsBet admitted the video of Drew Brees was part of a publicity stunt.
“Time to let you in on a little fun we’ve had with @drewbrees guys,” PointsBet tweeted. “He’s alive and well and “buzzing” for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL.”
In the video, Drew Brees promotes PointsBet and says he has to go back to set before getting “struck” by lightning.
Comments / 0