ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Video of Drew Brees being struck by lightning goes viral, online casino releases statement

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uzB5_0jVCDrtt00
Julio Aguilar / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Former Purdue Boilermakers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appeared to be struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet Sportsbook.

In the video, Drew Brees is on a set, being filmed by a crew with a storm in the background. Then, a bolt of lightning strikes, appearing to hit the former NFL star.

You can view the video, here:

Following the incident, PointsBet Sportsbook released the following statement on Twitter:

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

As of now, there is no statement from Drew Brees or his camp. However, Katherine Terrell, a Saints reporter for ESPN, reached out to Brees, who said that he’s good an was not actually struck by lightning.

The viral video of Drew Brees struck by lightning is, ultimately, fake. It’s part of a marketing campaign being run by PointsBet for ‘lightning bet,’ which is a live NFL betting feature that was launched in October.

PointsBet admits Drew Brees publicity stunt

In a subsequent video posted to Twitter, PointsBet admitted the video of Drew Brees was part of a publicity stunt.

“Time to let you in on a little fun we’ve had with @drewbrees guys,” PointsBet tweeted. “He’s alive and well and “buzzing” for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL.”

In the video, Drew Brees promotes PointsBet and says he has to go back to set before getting “struck” by lightning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

LSU's NCAA Transfer Portal Breakdown

The first ever NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open. On Monday, a 45-day window began that allows college football players to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Once in the portal, players are given a green light to speak with coaches at other programs about potentially transferring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Volquest Podcast: What direction will Heupel go with OC?

It’s been a busy few days for the Tennessee football program, receiving the Orange Bowl bid and losing its offensive coordinator in Alex Golesh. Plus, the transfer portal window is officially open. What could be in store for the Vols this week?. Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Rob Lewis and...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

First Look: LSU

Here’s an early look at Purdue’s Citrus Bowl opponent–the LSU Tigers. Time: Monday, January 2, 2023 1 p.m. Location: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla. 2022 schedules/records: LSU 9-4 (6-2 SEC) Purdue 8-5, (6-3 Big Ten) Series notes: The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy