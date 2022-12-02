Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft Profile: C.J Stroud, QB, Ohio State
C.J Stroud is a former five star recruit out of Rancho Cucamonga, California. He was highly touted coming out of high school, as he was rated as the third overall QB in the 2019 recruiting class. He elected to attend Ohio State University after his high school career. Stroud redshirted...
Centre Daily
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Centre Daily
Report: Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning after the quarterback left with a knee injury.
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
Centre Daily
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
Centre Daily
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home. Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the...
Centre Daily
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday
Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
Centre Daily
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Centre Daily
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week. Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). In a...
Centre Daily
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
Centre Daily
Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense
If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI...
Centre Daily
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Centre Daily
‘Stay Up, Keep Going!’: Bills Jordan Poyer Helps Bullying Victim
Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium. In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
