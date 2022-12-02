PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO