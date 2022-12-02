In just a matter of days, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match.” The 12-hole competition will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts and is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

