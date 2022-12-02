Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday
Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss To The Memphis Grizzlies
The Miami Heat were unable to take advantage of Ja Morant’s absence as they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 101-93. -Point guard Tyus Jones was the man for the Grizzlies. With Morant out, he got his third start of the season and didn’t disappoint. He scored a career-high 28 points to go with 10 assists. Even though he had three 3-pointers, he was able to get to the rim a lot against the Heat’s defense.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms
The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League
The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Push For Play-In, Acquire John Collins From Hawks
It’s no secret John Collins is on the trade block yet again. As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Collins is available for the right price, even after the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a new deal. With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at 11-13 on the season,...
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.
Report: Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning after the quarterback left with a knee injury.
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Report: Phillies a “Team to Watch” for Taillon
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are among the frontrunners to land Jameson Taillon, one of the highest upside arms on the free agent market. While Taillon's early career was stifled by injury, as well as a battle with testicular cancer, the 31-year-old has come into his own over the last two seasons. He's stayed mostly healthy, and has managed to find some success at one of baseball's toughest hitting environments in Yankee Stadium.
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
