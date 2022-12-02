Read full article on original website
Get in the Christmas Spirit at the Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since then. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 6th-grade band director at what used to be called Lee Elementary School. Mr....
The Paramount Theatre Proudly Welcomes the Return of the Nutcracker Comedy Show
I saw William Lee Martin perform once on a Carnival cruise ship and he had the entire ship rocking from side to side with laughter. I'll admit, the show on the boat was a bit blue but it was hilarious nonetheless. Today's William Lee Martin is more subtle, cleaner, and authentic to his 'personality' comedy routine.
Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene
Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
Be Part of the Abilene Zoo’s Fun Christmas Celebration 2022
The Abilene Zoo's 'Christmas Celebration 2022' will feature Santa Claus and his magical reindeer. This was the first time that I had personally ever heard of Santa showing up with his reindeer at the Abilene zoo. The best part is the reindeer are super friendly and pettable. The events at...
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
Domino’s Grand Opening in Abilene Helps Raise Money for St. Jude
Domino's in Abilene recently celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Mockingbird Lane where they sold pizza for $3 a pop. The grand opening was fantastic and a huge success, but it was even more incredible because it helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domino's...
This is the Best Way to Get Your Christmas Shopping Done in Abilene
Christmas shopping is definitely one of the more stressful things in life, mainly because of all the traffic and people you have to encounter while doing it. But, over the years, I have found a way to get all of that shopping done with no hassles and completely stress-free. I...
In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD
My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Returns to the Paramount Theatre December 9th
The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene is proud to present the Christmas Classic movie "It's A Wonderful Life." This holiday classic will be one-day-only at the historic Paramount Theatre, Friday, December 9th and 10th at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, December 10th at 2 PM. Tickets for this film are on sale now.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
