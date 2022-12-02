Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League
The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?
The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks. James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Push For Play-In, Acquire John Collins From Hawks
It’s no secret John Collins is on the trade block yet again. As first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Collins is available for the right price, even after the Atlanta Hawks signed him to a new deal. With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at 11-13 on the season,...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms
The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards
There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look. L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of...
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Cleveland, EDGE, Tiffin Dragons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jalen Hurts My Leader in the Clubhouse for MVP, but 5 Games Remain. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Murray 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0
Matt Murray made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0
Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense
If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI...
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
