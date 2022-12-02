ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League

The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Centre Daily

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

76ers Injury Report: Will James Harden Play vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers were bit by the injury bug early on this season. While they started the 2022-2023 NBA season healthy, it wouldn’t be long before the team started suffering setbacks. James Harden was the first key player to get out with an injury this season. His backcourt partner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Cash In on Kyle Kuzma

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a number of teams have expressed interest in Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, despite Washington’s general manager Tommy Sheppard considering him a part of the the team’s future core. Charania reported that both the Hawks and Suns had both reached out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Creates New Meme in Hilarious Reaction to Being Filmed

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard randomly shows a glimpse of his comedic timing. When Tomer Azarly recorded Kawhi during practice, the Klaw gave him a joking response about how he felt about it. When Kawhi Leonard realized he was getting recorded, he pointed at the camera and then held...
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Cleveland, EDGE, Tiffin Dragons

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Jalen Hurts My Leader in the Clubhouse for MVP, but 5 Games Remain. By Ed Kracz Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
TIFFIN, OH
Centre Daily

Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense

If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI...
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami

It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy