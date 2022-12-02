Expert Analysis: How Kansas State was tripped up for the first time
A look at how Kansas State was tripped up for the first time this season.
A look at how Kansas State was tripped up for the first time this season.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0