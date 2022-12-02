ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Expert Analysis: How Kansas State was tripped up for the first time

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG0CC_0jVCD4At00
David N'Guessan, Keyontae Johnson and Dorian Finister/Getty

A look at how Kansas State was tripped up for the first time this season.

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Kansas State and Kansas Football teams to go Bowling

Both the Kansas State and Kansas football teams are going bowling. The Kansas State Wildcats will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st in New Orleans. Kick-off is set for 11 am. It will be the first meeting with Alabama and the 24th bowl game all time. The Wildcats outscored TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the Big-12 Championship game Saturday.
MANHATTAN, KS
rocketproductions.net

Every Man a Wildcat

Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Injuries reported in east Emporia collision

At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave. The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream

After a midterm election that many in Kansas and the country hoped was a return to normalcy, we’re faced with a deeply disconcerting fact. We don’t live in normal times. In Topeka, we saw the worst of bare-knuckle partisanship on Monday. Incoming House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, threatened Democrats’ committee posts if they […] The post Kansas’ Dan Hawkins and Trump prove that political normalcy remains a distant dream appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
TOPEKA, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy