Garrett Hawkins Elected to 2nd Term as President of Missouri Farm Bureau
OSAGE BEACH, MO – Garrett Hawkins has been re-elected to a two-year term as President of Missouri Farm Bureau. Hawkins’ new term begins immediately. This will be his second term as President of Missouri Farm Bureau. The vote took place today at the 2022 Annual Meeting at Osage...
Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
Group Wants Missouri Legislature to Designate Funding to Make I-70 Six Lanes
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri reportedly has an extra six-billion-dollars sitting in its bank account. Morgan Mundell (mun-DELL), with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says since Missouri’s cash flow is so positive, now is the time to widen Interstate-70 statewide to six total lanes. He says I-70 is an economic lifeline for this state.
Missouri November Revenue Collections Higher By The Month And Year
Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. Missouri’s net general revenue was higher in November and is now 14.5 percent higher than at this point last year. State Budget Director Dan Haug reports net general revenue in November of $1.01 billion this year and $965.5 million...
Office of Broadband Encourages Participation In FCC Challenge Process
(MISSOURINET)- Missourians are encouraged to participate in the broadband challenge. Anthony Morabith (moore-uh-bith) reports…
Iowa Deer Population in Good Shape
(Radio Iowa) The state expert who tracks the deer population in the state says the herd has been healthy this year. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says Hemorrhagic Disease has been a problem in the past — but not this year. “The hemorrhagic disease has been pretty low this...
Care for Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
(MISSOURINET) – If you are getting a live tree this year, and get one in warm weather, insects could be an unwelcome holiday guest. She also says that they can live for up to five weeks if watered, and that the Missouri Department of Conservation has drop-offs for the trees that they will use to turn into fish habitats.
MO Public Defender System Estimated to Get Millions Annually from Recreational Marijuana Proceeds
(MISSOURINET) – Due to the passage of recreational marijuana, the Missouri Public Defender System will get part of the tax proceeds. In a court hearing, Director Mary Fox explains how much her office could get…. Fox said the System is not spending any funding yet as a result of...
Richard Neil DeShon
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 88-year-old Richard Neil DeShon of St. Joseph will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Ashland United Methodist Church. Entombment Ashland Mausoleum. The family suggests memorial donations to the Pony Express National Museum, Pivotal Point Transitional Housing, the Noyes Home for Children, or the Abrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man on Felony Driving Charge Sunday Night
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Sunday evening in Buchanan County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Neil M. Botts around 7:26 Sunday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
