Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights are clashing in schools and on campuses – and courts are deciding

Mountain Times Publications' Fowler meets with Chief Justice Newby
Mountain Times Publications Group Publisher Gene Fowler met with North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby during the 10th annual dinner hosted by the North Carolina Press Association Board of Directors. The November 16 dinner event brought North Carolina Supreme Court members together with 30 to 40 journalism, public policy and law students from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University to hold a table top discussion with justices that is ‘always great for those involved.’ Fowler is the current vice president of the NCPA.
