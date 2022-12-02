West Virginia commit Justin Benton sets new date for Texas OV

Covington (Ga.) Newton three-star defensive lineman and West Virginia commit Justin Benton has scheduled his official visit to Texas for December 10.

Benton had originally planned to take his official visit this weekend but has had to reschedule.

The 6-foot, 280-pound lineman has been committed to the Mountaineers since June 18.

Benton is the No. 561 overall recruit and No. 59 defensive lineman in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $17.1k. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.