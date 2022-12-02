ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Justin Benton locks in December 10 official visit to Texas

By Gerry Hamilton
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DN8X_0jVCCLuw00
(Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Defensive line target Justin Benton will be making an official visit to Texas on December 10.

[Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus!]

The 6-foot-0 3/4, 280-pound wrecking ball was originally scheduled to make a visit to Texas this weekend, but the Longhorns bumped back any first weekend of December official visitors after beating Baylor. That was in the event that the Longhorns ended up in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Benton was was offered by the Longhorns on October 28. He posted a picture of Texas sophomore defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the offer tweet, which is the player Benton reminds the Texas staff of most.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is scheduled to be in Covington, Ga. Saturday to see the highly productive defensive tackle.

Benton remains committed to West Virginia. With that said, Inside Texas expects the Peach State prospect to end up selecting Arkansas or Texas.

Justin Benton File

The Peach State prospect committed to the Mountaineers June 18 over finalists Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska, Duke and Penn State. He made an official visit to West Virginia June 3.

Benton played his freshman and sophomore seasons Newton High (Covington, Ga.) before transferring to IMG Academy for his junior campaign. He transferred back to Newton High for his senior season. The quick and powerful defensive tackle with a non-stop motor posted 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in the first four games on the 2022 season. He posted 76 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a freshman bursting onto the recruiting scene.

Benton’s father is former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Phillip Benton.

Benton is ranked as the No. 561 overall prospect, the No. 59 defensive lineman, and the No. 50 prospect in Georgia according to the 2023 On3 Consensus. On3 ranks Benton as a four-star prospect, the No. 91 defensive lineman, and the No. 80 overall prospect in Georgia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

Once again, the NCAA Transfer Portal giveth, and it taketh, away. For the Texas Longhorns, it’s so far been a two-way street. But other programs across the Big 12 are especially feeling the effects of a the transfer portal era. Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, entered his name into the portal yesterday, with the intention to spend his super senior season at a new program.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

With the transfer window opening on Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes. The 5’11, 175-pounder is the first public portal offer from the Longhorns in this transfer window and a sign that secondary coach Terry Joseph has identified the boundary cornerback position as one in need of experienced depth.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas State’s New Football Head Coach

The Texas State Bobcats will be getting a new head coach. G.J. Kinne will be the team’s new coach, announced Don Coryell, director of athletics for Texas State, in a press release. Kinne, who will be the 21st head coach in the program’s history, is considered the architect of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Portal Madness: Tracking Texas players and targets in the NCAA transfer portal

It’s here — Monday, Dec. 5 marks the opening day of the post-regular season NCAA transfer portal window when players can officially enter their names. The window will stay open for the next 45 days as Texas Longhorns players put their names in the portal and targets emerge as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff start to assemble the 2023 roster for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Huskies Draw Alamo Bowl and Reunion with Ex-Coach Sarkisian

Nine years ago, Steve Sarkisian tried to explain to a room full of angry University of Washington football players why he wasn't going with them to the Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco, that he'd been hired by USC, and naturally that didn't go over well. They yelled at him,...
SEATTLE, WA
Golf Digest

Texas cart barn catches fire, 80 golf carts destroyed

Two months after a strip club event forced a local Texas high school to cancel practice, things are heating up once again for Avery Ranch Golf Course. A big fire broke out at the North Austin semi-private golf course, leading to a collapsed building and the destruction of 80 golf carts stored in the cart barn. The Austin Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning and by 7 a.m., the flames were under control.
AUSTIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

New Study Claims the No. 1 College City in the U.S. is Here in Texas

A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer Who Tried to Kill Ex-Girlfriend Found Dead

Last week, we learned that a lawyer from Austin, who was upset that his ex-girlfriend would not get back together with him, walked into her place of employment and tried to shoot her. He failed and was tackled by two patrons in that bar. The lawyer, Gavin Rush, was arrested but then bonded out of jail shortly. We now have a tragic follow up to this story.
AUSTIN, TX
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy