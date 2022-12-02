Justin Benton locks in December 10 official visit to Texas

(Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Defensive line target Justin Benton will be making an official visit to Texas on December 10.

[Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus!]

The 6-foot-0 3/4, 280-pound wrecking ball was originally scheduled to make a visit to Texas this weekend, but the Longhorns bumped back any first weekend of December official visitors after beating Baylor. That was in the event that the Longhorns ended up in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Benton was was offered by the Longhorns on October 28. He posted a picture of Texas sophomore defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the offer tweet, which is the player Benton reminds the Texas staff of most.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is scheduled to be in Covington, Ga. Saturday to see the highly productive defensive tackle.

Benton remains committed to West Virginia. With that said, Inside Texas expects the Peach State prospect to end up selecting Arkansas or Texas.

Justin Benton File

The Peach State prospect committed to the Mountaineers June 18 over finalists Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia, Houston, Nebraska, Duke and Penn State. He made an official visit to West Virginia June 3.

Benton played his freshman and sophomore seasons Newton High (Covington, Ga.) before transferring to IMG Academy for his junior campaign. He transferred back to Newton High for his senior season. The quick and powerful defensive tackle with a non-stop motor posted 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in the first four games on the 2022 season. He posted 76 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a freshman bursting onto the recruiting scene.

Benton’s father is former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Phillip Benton.

Benton is ranked as the No. 561 overall prospect, the No. 59 defensive lineman, and the No. 50 prospect in Georgia according to the 2023 On3 Consensus. On3 ranks Benton as a four-star prospect, the No. 91 defensive lineman, and the No. 80 overall prospect in Georgia.