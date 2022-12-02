ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC26

St. Norbert professor a pioneer of piano teaching technology

DE PERE — While technology continues to change the way we learn, Assistant Professor of Piano João Paulo Casarotti had been preparing for the digital age for over a decade. "During the pandemic when all of the music schools shut off I was able to help a lot of music teachers around the world," said Casarotti.
DE PERE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy