Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has...
Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment
CAIRO (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.
US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two...
New Data Reveals Students and Youth Are Favoring Overseas Adventures Over Domestic
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- New data from StudentUniverse, a Flight Centre Travel Group company and the world’s largest student and youth travel marketplace, suggests that young Americans are favoring international travel over domestic, following record Black Friday sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005649/en/ Young student travelers in Europe enjoying time off (Photo: Business Wire)
German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options
BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s state of Lower Saxony said Monday he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread “hatred and incitement.”. Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty”...
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
An annual survey of the state of Europe’s technology market from the venture capital firm started by the co-founder of Skype paints a worrying picture ahead.
3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission
BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe...
IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025
BERLIN (AP) — The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday. The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by...
