WOWK

Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders eulogized the late Jiang Zemin on Tuesday as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
WOWK

Iran morality police status unclear after ‘closure’ comment

CAIRO (AP) — An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran’s government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down.
WOWK

US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two...
The Associated Press

New Data Reveals Students and Youth Are Favoring Overseas Adventures Over Domestic

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- New data from StudentUniverse, a Flight Centre Travel Group company and the world’s largest student and youth travel marketplace, suggests that young Americans are favoring international travel over domestic, following record Black Friday sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005649/en/ Young student travelers in Europe enjoying time off (Photo: Business Wire)
WOWK

German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s state of Lower Saxony said Monday he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread “hatred and incitement.”. Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty”...
WOWK

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe...
WOWK

IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025

BERLIN (AP) — The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday. The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by...

