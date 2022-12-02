ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October

The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up just 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Idaho8.com

Trump’s slow 2024 start worries allies

Back in 2015, Donald Trump‘s first campaign rally in Iowa as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after he declared his candidacy in New York. The following day, he was across the country in New Hampshire, with plans to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.
Idaho8.com

China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service

China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
Idaho8.com

Tom Vilsack Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Marriage: Christie (Bell) Vilsack (1973-present) Education: Hamilton College, B.A., 1972; Albany Law School J.D., 1975. Other Facts. Was mentioned as a possible running mate for John Kerry during the 2004 presidential election process. Adopted as an...
The Associated Press

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit to prohibit the use of the platforms, saying they may be involved in cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. Under the directive, state agencies must remove any of these products from state networks. Agencies also are required to implement measures to prevent installation of these products, and put in place network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
