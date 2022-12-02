Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
NME
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
NME
NAO is “ready to put out a new sound and experiment”
NAO has spoken to NME about getting “back in the game” and plans to experiment on new music. Watch our full video interview with the singer above. The London singer-songwriter was speaking from the red carpet of last week’s MOBO Awards, when she told us about returning to the world of music after some time away.
NME
Watch new Ozzy Osbourne mural as it’s created in Birmingham
A new Ozzy Osbourne mural has been created in Birmingham by a local artist. As reported in Birmingham Mail, local artist Robbie Jeffcott “spent fifteen hours drawing [his] portrait of the Black Sabbath frontman” at Birmingham’s Custard Factory. The mural was completed two weeks ago and has...
NME
Watch Labour’s Angela Rayner going for it at Manchester charity DJ event
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner took to the decks at a charity event in Manchester over the weekend. The battle of the DJs event was organised to raise money for the homeless in Manchester, with Rayner competing against fellow MPs Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram. Manchester’s Depot Mayfield, home...
NME
Margot Robbie thought “no one would notice” her in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie has admitted she thought she would “slip under the radar” in her star-making turn in The Wolf Of Wall Street. The Australian actress got her big break in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film as Naomi Lapaglia, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Speaking...
NME
Big Joanie on representation: “We’ve done everything that a Black punk band can do”
Big Joanie have spoken to NME about their hopes for the future of Black alternative music, and what is next for them. Watch our full video interview above. The feminist punks, who released their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’ last month, were talking to NME at the 25th MOBOs where they were nominated for the awards’ inaugural Best Rock And Alternative category alongside the likes of Loathe, Skunk Anansie and Nova Twins, but lost out to Bob Vylan.
NME
Keir Starmer pledges to abolish House Of Lords
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to abolish the House Of Lords in his first term as Prime Minister if he is elected. In a new interview with Sky News, Starmer confirmed that the party want to abolish the institution, and that it’s impossible for anyone to adequately “defend” it.
NME
Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Liam Gallagher, The Black Keys and more for Mad Cool 2023
Mad Cool has announced the first batch of acts for next year’s festival. Mad Cool Festival 2022: five days of sun, sound and a special festival spirit. The sixth edition of the festival will be taking place on July 6-8, 2023, in Madrid. In total, 54 acts have so far been confirmed to play, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary at the festival, while The 1975 will be playing their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in full, as they have been doing throughout their current tour.
NME
‘Love Actually’: Martine McCutcheon says non-“PC” elements add to film’s “charm”
Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has said that the film’s non-“PC” elements add to its “charm”. The actor played Natalie, a new employee of the new prime minister played by Hugh Grant, in Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas film. Responding to comments Curtis made about...
NME
Graham Coxon was terrified of “unhinged” Blur fans
Graham Coxon of Blur has opened up about his experiences of dealing with some of the Britpop legends’ more obsessive fans. In an interview with The Idler magazine, the guitarist recalled suffering from insomnia and anxiety at the height of Blur’s fame in the 1990s as the result of unwanted, intrusive attention from some “unhinged” followers of the band.
NME
Shane MacGowan of The Pogues admitted to hospital
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has been hospitalised. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, took to Twitter yesterday (December 5) to announce the singer’s return to hospital, asking fans to “please send prayers and healing vibes” to the artist. “[MacGowan is] in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap”, Clarke added.
NME
Elon Musk says he “wanted to punch” Kanye West
Elon Musk has said that he wanted to punch Kanye West over the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic comments. The new Twitter boss was participating in a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces last Saturday (December 3) about the “Twitter files” story when one of the hosts confronted him with a “blunt” question about approaching censorship and freedom of expression (via The Jerusalem Post).
NME
Tion Wayne: “I want to go down as one of the greats”
Tion Wayne spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about his hopes for an enduring legacy. Watch our video interview with the North London rapper above. Held at Wembley Arena on November 30, the MOBOs saw Wayne nominated for Best Male Act. “It’s a blessing, but I work hard...
Comments / 0