Delaware State

Live Updates Georgia Senate Runoff: Race Between Trump Pick Walker and Warnock Is Too Early to Call

This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker for Georgia's Senate seat. See below for the latest updates. Polls have closed Georgia on Tuesday in the fierce Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel...
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins

Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2

Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
U.S. Again Delays Deadline for Real IDs, Until May 2025

Homeland Security has delayed the full enforcement of Real ID security standards until May 2025. The department said Covid obstacles had made it more difficult to obtain a Real ID. The Real ID Act was originally supposed to go into effect in 2008 but has been repeatedly delayed since then.

