NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Ethics Committee Admonishes Rep. Madison Cawthorn Over Crypto Promotion, Failure to Disclose Stake
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Madison Cawthorn and ordered him to pay more than $15,000 over improper promotion of a cryptocurrency and failure to report transactions in a timely manner. Cawthorn lost his Republican primary for his North Carolina seat earlier this year and is on his way out...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton Says He Is Considering 2024 Presidential Bid
John Bolton, the onetime national security advisor to former President Donald Trump, said he is "absolutely" considering launching a 2024 presidential bid. Bolton called it "un-American" for Trump to "challenge the Constitution" when he suggested it could be terminated in order to put him back in the White House. Bolton,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Updates Georgia Senate Runoff: Race Between Trump Pick Walker and Warnock Is Too Early to Call
This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker for Georgia's Senate seat. See below for the latest updates. Polls have closed Georgia on Tuesday in the fierce Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins
Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Polls Open in Georgia Senate Runoff Election Between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Polls opened in Georgia's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. The outcome of the Senate contest could have a major impact on the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term as well as the 2024 political map.
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jamie Dimon Says Ukraine War Shows We Still Need Cheap, Secure Energy From Oil and Gas
"If the lesson was learned from Ukraine, we need cheap, reliable, safe, secure energy, of which 80% comes from oil and gas. And that number's going to be very high for 10 or 20 years," Dimon said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent commodity prices soaring, including oil...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Again Delays Deadline for Real IDs, Until May 2025
Homeland Security has delayed the full enforcement of Real ID security standards until May 2025. The department said Covid obstacles had made it more difficult to obtain a Real ID. The Real ID Act was originally supposed to go into effect in 2008 but has been repeatedly delayed since then.
