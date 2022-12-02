ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Man arrested after allegedly biting off another man's nose

By Li Cohen
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

A Mississippi man has been arrested two days after he fled a scene where he bit off another man's nose, authorities said. Bay St. Louis Police said that 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the attack shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast parking lot. There, Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz said officers found the unnamed victim with a "disfiguring facial injury" after Wells had "bit the nose off." According to police, the incident occurred after the two men got into an argument about an earlier golf game at the Bridges Golf Club, located just a walking distance away.

"The argument continued throughout the day amongst several of the golf participants until it culminated in the casino parking lot," police said. "Mark Wells fled the scene in a dark colored Tesla."

Wells was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with felony mayhem. According to Biloxi newspaper The Sun Herald, Wells was booked just before midnight and released less than an hour later . He had a $50,000 bond, the paper said after reviewing booking records.

If found guilty, Wells could be sentenced up to seven years in prison. Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

