Elon Musk says Twitter is suspending Kanye West's account

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter has again suspended Kanye West's account, following the rapper's tweet of a symbol that included a swastika as well as an unflattering photo of the billionaire.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October, tweeted on Friday, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk added he was suspending the account "for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me," in a separate tweet on Friday.

The return to Twitter of West, who now goes by Ye, was short-lived. Twitter reinstated the rapper's account in late November , which occurred just weeks after Musk's purchase of the social media service. In October, the musician had been locked out of his account after what the service called "a violation of Twitter's policies."

Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. Ye's remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

On Thursday, Parler said Ye will no longer buy the social media website, marking the artist's latest business partnership to dissolve in the wake of his antisemitic comments.

The proposed deal was called off "in the interest of both parties" in mid-November, according to a Thursday tweet from Parler parent company Parlement Technologies. Plans for the purchase were first announced in October .

With reporting by the Associated Press.