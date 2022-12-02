Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game: Day One Eye Catches from the Magnolia State
MOBILE, Ala. - Day one is in the books from the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game with several from the Magnolia State team flashing in the first practice on Tuesday night. Alpha Dog. The top prospect on the field was the No. 1 player in the state in Raleigh (Miss.) High’s...
247Sports
Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal
Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
247Sports
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
247Sports
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State was selected to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats were selected to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. “I'm so excited for our football team, our players, coaching staff, support staff. It's been a great year, a long year, had some ups and downs. But guys came together but believed in each other. Had great player ownership and found a way to play really good football, especially on the road, especially late in the season, being able to get some key road wins, allowing us to stay in the race. And then played a really good TCU team in the Big 12 Championship game, and it was a slugfest toe to toe, and found a way to get a big-time stop in the goal line stand, third and fourth down, and get a first down and be able to kick a field goal to win the Big 12 championship.
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison
An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
sylacauganews.com
ADOC captain from Childersburg, one other arrested in Birmingham on multiple charges including bribery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Monday evening, Nov. 28, Alabama’s state prison system confirmed that one current employee as well as a former state worker were arrested and charged with a number of crimes including bribery. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that current Capt. Deaundra Johnson along with...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0