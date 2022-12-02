Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. Neither Encourages Nor Enables Ukraine to Strike Inside Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, but repeated Washington's determination to make sure Kyiv has the equipment it needs to defend itself. A third Russian airfield was ablaze on...
US News and World Report
Attacks on Russian Air Bases Will Have Psychological Impact Western Officials
LONDON (Reuters) - Attacks on airfields deep inside Russia will have struck a powerful psychological blow, senior Western officials said on Tuesday, saying it meant Moscow would have to think much more carefully about how to keep its long-range bombers safe. The Engels air base, near the city of Saratov...
US News and World Report
At U.N., U.S., Russia Accuse Each Other of No Interest in Ukraine Talks
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of not being interested in Ukraine peace talks as calls grow at the United Nations for a ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war started by Moscow's invasion nine months ago. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia...
US News and World Report
Russia: We Can Agree With U.S. on Need for Peace in Ukraine but No Talks for Now
(Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that it can agree with the United States about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but played down the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its "special military operation". Both U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
US News and World Report
Ukraine, Baltics Rebuke Macron for Suggesting 'Security Guarantees' for Russia
(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion the West should consider Russia's need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend. In an interview with French TV station TF1, Macron...
US News and World Report
Putin Drives Across Crimea Bridge in a Mercedes
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday drove a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects. The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was...
US News and World Report
Drone Strikes Deep in Russia Seen as Ukrainian Rebuff to Missile Barrages
KYIV (Reuters) -Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours. Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but declined to...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Appears to Show Ability to Strike Far Inside Russia
(Reuters) -A third Russian airfield was set ablaze by a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases. Officials in the Russian city of Kursk, about 90 km (60 miles) north of the Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Says Ukraine Committing 'Nuclear Terrorism' Over Zaporizhzhia
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe. Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe's largest, in the...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says It Expects More Extraditions From Sweden
ANKARA (Reuters) - Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat,...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Nuclear Weapons Report Is Speculation
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation. The Pentagon said in a report last month that China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of its nuclear buildup.
US News and World Report
U.S. House Poised to Pass Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Showing Shift in Attitudes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriages that has the support of both LGBT advocates and religious groups is expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives this week with bipartisan support, a sign of a significant cultural shift in a divided nation. Incoming House Democratic Leader...
US News and World Report
U.S. Not Enabling or Encouraging Ukraine to Strike Beyond Its Borders -Spokesman
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the State Department said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers into Russian air space with attacks on air bases. Moscow said attacks on Monday killed three...
US News and World Report
Belarus to Move Military Equipment, Forces for Check on Terrorism Response
(Reuters) - Belarus plans to move military equipment and security forces on Wednesday and Thursday in what it says are checks on its response to possible acts of terrorism, the state BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday. "During this period, it is planned to move military equipment and personnel of...
S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers' strike extends
Officials say South Korea's economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues
US News and World Report
Russian State-Owned Bank VTB Hit by Largest DDoS Attack in Its History
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB was hit by the largest cyber attack in its history, it said on Tuesday, warning of temporary difficulties in accessing its mobile app and website, but assuring customers that their data remained safe. State-owned VTB said it was repelling the distributed denial...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Working With Congress on 'Deterrence' Over Taiwan - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to "reinforce deterrence" against any changes to the status of Taiwan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration's view on Taiwan legislation currently under...
