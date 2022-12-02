Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles
The Tennessee Titans have found themselves stuck in the mud, with the team picking up two losses in a row now. Coinciding with that losing skid is the ongoing struggles of star running back Derrick Henry, who hasn’t played up to his lofty standards of late. After a five-game stretch in which he rushed for […] The post ‘He has to help us’: Mike Vrabel sounds off on how to cure Derrick Henry’s increasingly alarming struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it […] The post Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Broncos most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Ravens
The Denver Broncos dropped their fourth game in a row after they fell short in a low-scoring affair against the Baltimore Ravens, 10-9, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos actually led early in this encounter but could not score a single touchdown all game long. The Broncos are now 3-9, bringing up the rear in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Broncos most to blame for their disappointing Week 13 loss vs. the Ravens.
Trey Lance return? Kyle Shanahan addresses option amid Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. With the latest frustrating news on Jimmy Garoppolo, the team sitting firmly within the playoff seedings with its 8-4 record is left searching for answers. But could one of those answers come in the form of a recovering Trey Lance?
49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Just a couple hours after […] The post 49ers sign 13-year veteran QB amid crushing Jimmy Garoppolo injury news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Christian Watson’s ‘wild’ development after big game for Packers vs. Bears
Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t believe the quick development of Christian Watson in his rookie season. Watson has been phenomenal for the Packers in recent weeks, though it didn’t start that way as Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was out of sorts to begin the campaign. Watson wasn’t able to get a receiving touchdown until Week 10 when he recorded three against the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been on fire ever since then.
‘Be f–king respectful’: Chiefs fans called out by Juan Thornhill after bashing team for Bengals loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their five-game win streak come to an end Sunday in a 27-24 road loss to the reigning AFC champions, Cincinnati Bengals. Right after that loss, the Chiefs were pelted with criticisms by their own fans, a behavior Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill wasn’t going to take sitting down.
Andrew Luck tell-all has Colts fans in their feelings
In an emotional tell-all, former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck opened up about the circumstances of his abrupt retirement in 2019, how his life has been after his shocking decision, and his plans for the future three years since his exit. It was undoubtedly a bittersweet story, to say the least, especially since Luck’s decision […] The post Andrew Luck tell-all has Colts fans in their feelings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers overreactions: Christian Watson is the future after Week 13 win vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers snapped a two-game losing slump with a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The win kept the Packers’ flickering playoff hopes alive heading into deep December. The Packers are now 5-8 and sit in third place in the NFC North. Here we’ll share some Packers overreactions including how Christian Watson is the future after their Week 13 win vs. the Bears.
49ers overreactions: The season is over after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco once again ran the ball very well. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason combined for 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. The defense showed up also, forcing the Dolphins into four turnovers. The 49ers...
