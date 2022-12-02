(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO