doniphanherald.com
18-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with slaying of Millard South grad
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old man. Kevin Thornton has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted robbery in the death of Sincere Brooks. Brooks was shot at...
KETV.com
18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
KETV.com
Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
WOWT
Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend. On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun. Miller...
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Robbed Answering Knock On The Door
A 45 year old Lincoln woman got quite a scare when she answered a knock at her front door near SW 8 and Darren Avenue just before 8:00 Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says when she opened the door she was was confronted by a masked man armed with a handgun.
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
klkntv.com
24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
1011now.com
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
WOWT
UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center. According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
