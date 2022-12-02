ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt

Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend. On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun. Miller...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Robbed Answering Knock On The Door

A 45 year old Lincoln woman got quite a scare when she answered a knock at her front door near SW 8 and Darren Avenue just before 8:00 Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says when she opened the door she was was confronted by a masked man armed with a handgun.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft

CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...

