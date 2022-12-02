Read full article on original website
Ex-Convict Admits Attempted Murder In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to attempted murder charges, authorities said.Ibn Jones pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 5 to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic C…
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Man shot and killed in Atlantic City, cops say
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Monday night, authorities said. Timothy Council was gunned down on the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Council, of Atlantic City, was brought to a local hospital, where...
Chesco Heroin Dealer Caught After 4 Years On The Run: Police
A suspected Chester County heroin dealer is in police custody after spending nearly four years on the lam, authorities say. Jubenal Renteria, 27, of West Grove, was arrested by state troopers on Saturday, Dec. 3, and held at Chester County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 bail, said Oxford Borough police in a statement.
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
5 Nabbed In Brutal Hunterdon County Motorcycle Gang Attack And Robbery, More Still On Loose: PD
Police have identified and arrested five of more than a dozen motorcyclists whom they say brutally yanked a man out of his vehicle, attacked him, robbed him, and sped off after a September crash in Hunterdon County.The initial crash occurred in Clinton Township just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Se…
Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal
Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Crack Cocaine In Atlantic City: Police
A tip led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded handgun. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Sergeant Christopher LoDico received information identifying a juvenile that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun. This information was distributed to patrol units.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report
A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Missing Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Chester County Thought To Be In Harrisburg: Authorities
A 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday is wanted on drug charges filed Saturday, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth McCartney of Millersburg who was last seen by her family members in Upper Paxton Township on Dec. 2 around 8 a.m. On Dec....
One additional defendant in custody in ‘Operation Caribbean Snowfall’ investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that another defendant has been taken into custody in Operation Caribbean Snowfall, which was announced last Thursday by District Attorney John Adams at a press conference. Brigido Casilla-Cabral (defendant #24) surrendered to detectives at their office Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He...
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Suspect Charged In Kutztown Teen's Killing, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with the murder of an 18-year-old near Kutztown University campus, officials say. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with first- and third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Diego Velazquez, state poli…
Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
