Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City

A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot and killed in Atlantic City, cops say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Monday night, authorities said. Timothy Council was gunned down on the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Council, of Atlantic City, was brought to a local hospital, where...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

