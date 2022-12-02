Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Tank Alleges Garcia Is Definitely On Something; Ryan Says He Doesn't Even Take Supplements
Gervonta “Tank” Davis tossed a grenade on Twitter on Saturday alleging that Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something” in response to a picture of a clothed Garcia embracing super welterweight Tim Tszyu. “No funny sh!t. If I find out he's cheating, it's going to be a...
Liam Smith: Eubank Trying to Box the Way Roy’s Got Him Boxing, I Can Capitalize On That
Liam Smith is licking his chops at the way Chris Eubank Jr. has been performing inside the ring lately. The longtime 154-pound contender will take on Eubank Jr. in a middleweight bout Jan. 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The announcement comes more than a month after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight fight with Conor Benn was cancelled upon the revelation that Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. Benn is currently being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control and UK-Anti Doping.
Photos: Demetrius Andrade, Demond Nicholson - Face To Face at Presser
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at a press conference on Monday before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says
Canelo Alvarez’s future is becoming clearer with each passing day. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has stated that the undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez is "very likely" to next face John Ryder in May in either the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico, and that discussions have already begun for the potential fight with Alvarez manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso.
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Ryder: I'm Standing Pretty Now, Would Be A Dream To Fight Canelo...Whenever, Wherever
John Ryder has never been in a more prominent position in his career. The assurance of a big fight was secured for the veteran gatekeeper following an injury stoppage of Zach Parker at the start of the fifth round last month at The O2 in London. The win came with the interim WBO super middleweight title stake.
Daniel Dubois: Kevin Lerena Caught Me and I Felt Like My Knee Went
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - Daniel Dubois is still the WBA "regular" heavyweight champion of the world, but such a status looked heavily in doubt in the first round of his first defense against Kevin Lerena. Dubois appeared on the brink of a shock defeat when, after being caught by...
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face in London
WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his titles against Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), on Saturday, January 28 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. “I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is one of the top contenders who...
WBC Prez: This is The Perfect Time For Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman is hoping that his organization's heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will next step in the ring with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. Sulaiman was ringside this past Saturday night, as Fury battered and stopped Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Afterwards,...
Franklin's Promoter: Whyte's List Of Excuses Is An Admission Of A Loss, Subpar Performance
Dmitriy Salita respects what Dillian Whyte has accomplished in the heavyweight division, but he doesn’t appreciate how Whyte has handled his controversial victory over Jermaine Franklin. A skeptical Salita, whose company promotes Franklin, questioned whether Whyte was actually hindered by a biceps injury and a chest infection during a...
Arum: ‘In the United States, Eddie Hearn is Considered a Joke’
Bob Arum continues to view Eddie Hearn as a failure, at least as it pertains to the American promotional landscape. Arum, the nonagenarian founder of Las Vegas-based Top Rank, responded to comments Hearn made in a recent interview in which the Matchroom head suggested Arum is mentally incoherent because of his predilection for smoking marijuana and eating edibles. Arum has frequently praised the medicinal effects he garners from marijuana.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy - CompuBox Punch Stats
Veteran Derek Chisora landed 70 body punches, the most of any of Tyson Fury’s opponents. Unfortunately for Chisora, Fury landed 50% or more of his power punches in 7 of the 10 rounds. Fury also landed 63 jabs that did a lot of damage. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - WBC...
Lennox Lewis Cautions That Usyk is No Walkover Fight For Tyson Fury
Lennox Lewis, the last fighter to be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion, believes Oleksandr Usyk is a very formidable opponent for Tyson Fury. This past Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury retained the WBC title when he battered and stopped Derek Chisora in the tenth round of their trilogy fight.
Chisora Praises Ref For Stopping The Fight: I Was Not Doing Much Anyway
Not even Derek Chisora could argue with the referee’s decision to pull the plug on what turned out to be an undignified beatdown from Tyson Fury. Chisora, the fan-friendly British bruiser, challenged his countryman and friend, the WBC titlist Tyson Fury, last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, only to get smacked around for 10 rounds in a fight that many regarded as unnecessary. After Fury landed another clubbing blow early in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin decided to end the bout. Incredibly, this was the third time Chisora and Fury met inside the ring, and Fury won all three encounters. This was the rare trilogy in which there was relatively little demand from the public, although nearly 60,000 freezing spectators filled the open air arena.
Fury: I Hit Chisora With Shots That’d Knock Anybody Else Spark Out; Called Me A Little B!tch
Their fight wasn’t remotely competitive, but Derek Chisora was every bit as tough Saturday night as Tyson Fury remembered. The 38-year-old contender took an inordinate amount of punishment, unnecessarily it seemed, during their one-sided heavyweight title fight Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Referee Victor Loughlin finally stepped between Fury and Chisora to stop their mismatch with nine seconds remaining in the 10th round.
