ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pitt Target Phil Jurkovec to Transfer from Boston College

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZjJI_0jVC978p00

If the Pitt Panthers need a starting quarterback, they could bring one home.

PITTSBURGH -- Whether or not the Pitt panthers' starting quarterback, Kedon Slovis will return for another year remains somewhat of an open question. He hasn't made an official announcement one way or another, but should the Panthers need a new signal-caller, there is one from close to home getting ready to enter the transfer portal.

Former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec rejected Pitt twice over the course of his college recruiting processes - once when he chose Notre Dame coming out of high school as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2018 and again in 2020 when he transferred to Boston College - is planning to enter the transfer portal according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Jurkovec threw for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 59% completion rate in 24 games as the Eagles' starter. His time there was disjointed due to multiple injuries suffered over those three years.

He has a relationship with Panthers offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who held the same post at Boston College from 2020-21.

Jurcovec would have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Preparing to Face NBA-Ready Prospect in NC State's Terquavion Smith

Pitt F William Jeffress Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Pitt G Greg Elliot Breaks Slump with Sharp Shooting Night vs Northwestern

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Comes Second in ACC Player of the Year Voting

Pitt DB Khalil Anderson Brings Transfer Portal Total to Four

Pitt Flips Five-Star Preferred Walk-on PK Sam Carpenter

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

LH men’s basketball grabs fourth straight win; romps past Cal. (Pa.)

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (6-1, 2-0 PSAC) extended their win streak to four in row with an 89-71 win over California (Pa.) (3-5, 0-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest in Thomas Fieldhouse. Saturday night’s win marked the fourth...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
721
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy