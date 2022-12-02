Read full article on original website
Atlantic Boys Basketball Team Earns First Win of the Season at Clarinda
(Clarinda) Colton Rasmussen scored 22 points, and Carter Pellett ripped down 17 rebounds to lead Atlantic to a 53-41 victory at Clarinda on Tuesday night. The Trojan’s win marked a first for both teams. Atlantic picked up its first win of the young season and handed the Cardinals its’ first loss.
