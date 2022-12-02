Read full article on original website
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the...
Goncalo Ramos, Portugal Dominate Switzerland 6-1 in Round of 16 Matchup
Portugal is catching fire at the right time. Against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win off the back of a Goncalo Ramos hat trick. Ramos, who got the start over Cristiano Ronaldo after manager Fernando Santos...
Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win
Cristiano Ronaldo was in unfamiliar territory, sitting on the bench as Portugal’s match at the World Cup began. It was the first time the soccer legend did not start a FIFA World Cup match for Portugal since 2006 in the group stage. Ronaldo, the only player to ever score a goal in five different World Cups, eventually got onto the pitch. It was just 74 minutes later than normally expected.
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland...
