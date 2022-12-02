ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney confirms Splash Mountain closing date ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ re-imagining

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney has confirmed that Splash Mountain will close at Disney World in January.

The ride will be closed starting Jan. 23. Splash Mountain will re-debut as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in late 2024.

The announcement that the ride would be getting a re-design was made in June 2020 . In November, a Disney Parks official said the reimagining would be “expedited” to “ensure that all who visit the company’s parks do feel welcome as well.”

Disney is re-theming Splash Mountain after “The Princess and the Frog.” (Disney)

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” according to the Disney Parks Blog .

The attraction will pick up where the story of “Princess and the Frog” left off, according to the blog.

The ride will feature zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana.

Additional information about Splash Mountain at Disneyland will be shared at a later date.

