Disney confirms Splash Mountain closing date ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ re-imagining
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney has confirmed that Splash Mountain will close at Disney World in January.
The ride will be closed starting Jan. 23. Splash Mountain will re-debut as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in late 2024.18% of Disney World guests go in to debt over visit, most have no regrets, survey says
The announcement that the ride would be getting a re-design was made in June 2020 . In November, a Disney Parks official said the reimagining would be “expedited” to “ensure that all who visit the company’s parks do feel welcome as well.”
“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” according to the Disney Parks Blog .
The attraction will pick up where the story of “Princess and the Frog” left off, according to the blog.
The ride will feature zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana.
Additional information about Splash Mountain at Disneyland will be shared at a later date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0