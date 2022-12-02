ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production This Weekend

RISE Chattanooga recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances and the recent rise of the “tridemic” (Flu, RSV and Covid-19) that some of their local cast and band crew has experienced over the past few weeks, they will be postponing their full production of Black Nativity opening this upcoming weekend (12/9, 12/10, 12/11) and will just present a special ONE NIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance on Sunday, December 11th at 3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala To Feature Bob Weir & The Wolf Bros

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce its annual gala with Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. VIP tickets to the event will support the Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Friends of the Tivoli Fund, the organization’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December

This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

New Chattanooga Campaign Encourages Middle School Girls To Pursue Education, Careers In STEM

Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold only 28% of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, and local sponsors Chattanooga Gas, Ragan Smith, TVFCU and Thompson Engineering strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women and girls to pursue careers in the sciences.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

