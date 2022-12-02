Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production This Weekend
RISE Chattanooga recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances and the recent rise of the “tridemic” (Flu, RSV and Covid-19) that some of their local cast and band crew has experienced over the past few weeks, they will be postponing their full production of Black Nativity opening this upcoming weekend (12/9, 12/10, 12/11) and will just present a special ONE NIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance on Sunday, December 11th at 3:30pm.
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala To Feature Bob Weir & The Wolf Bros
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is pleased to announce its annual gala with Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. VIP tickets to the event will support the Tivoli Theatre Foundation’s Friends of the Tivoli Fund, the organization’s...
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.
New Chattanooga Campaign Encourages Middle School Girls To Pursue Education, Careers In STEM
Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold only 28% of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, and local sponsors Chattanooga Gas, Ragan Smith, TVFCU and Thompson Engineering strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women and girls to pursue careers in the sciences.
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
When she's staring down at more than 200 pounds of cast iron—sometimes more than 300 pounds—she's going to lift above her head, Olivia Reeves gives herself a vote of confidence. "I do this every day. I do it, so there's no reason that I can't do it on...
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Locally, Dropping Another 11 Cents Over The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year...
