This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO