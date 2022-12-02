ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

txktoday.com

Time To Play: MeepleCity Opens Game Playing Store in Texarkana

If you are looking for something new to do in the area with your family and friends throughout the week and weekend make sure to stop by MeepleCity a brand new gaming play lounge located here in Texarkana. Owner Alicia Nield brought the idea of a gaming location/store with her from her time in Las Vegas, and has created a space here in Texarkana for families, friends and individuals to come and play over 350+ board/card games and more from their game library. Visitors can also bring their own games as well!
TEXARKANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback Set to Leave Texas A&M Aggies After 2022 Season

In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

TAMUC – Sports

ST. GEORGE, UTAH – The road trip to Utah ends with an 82-62 loss for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team on Saturday at Burns Arena. The Lions scored the first two points of the game, but the Trailblazers made back-to-back three-pointers to go up 6-2 and not tied again. Utah Tech went 13 for 30 from a distance and had 27 shots from the field.
COMMERCE, TX
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man shot in parking lot

26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Teen Gets 25 Years In Shooting Over Juicebox

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen who shot a fellow classmate after an off-campus fight that began in the lunchroom of a Texarkana high school was sentenced to 25 years for murder on Friday by a Bowie County jury. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, shot 17-year-old Ulisses Martinez once in the chest...
TEXARKANA, TX
Lake Charles American Press

‘We were like family’: In December 1972, W.O. Boston High School Panthers beat Haynesville 11-6 to claim state football title

The W.O. Boston Panthers filled the trophy case in 1972, winning state championships in boys basketball and girls track and field in the spring semester. In December, the Panthers completed their trio of titles by winning the football state title with a thrilling 11-6 win over two-time defending champion Haynesville.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
KLTV

4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Weekly Road Report

Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022. Bridge Replacement Projects Set in Red River County. PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace three off-system road bridges in Red River County begins on Monday, Dec. 19. The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 172...
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris SBDC holding Disaster Readiness & Recovery meetings Thursday Dec 8

Recent storms in the region have shown that even with the best preparedness planning, a disaster can affect you. The Paris Small Business Development Center is offering two meetings on Thursday, Dec. 8 for any size non-farm businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters. The Paris SBDC will be joined...
PARIS, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

