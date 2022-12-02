Read full article on original website
txktoday.com
Time To Play: MeepleCity Opens Game Playing Store in Texarkana
If you are looking for something new to do in the area with your family and friends throughout the week and weekend make sure to stop by MeepleCity a brand new gaming play lounge located here in Texarkana. Owner Alicia Nield brought the idea of a gaming location/store with her from her time in Las Vegas, and has created a space here in Texarkana for families, friends and individuals to come and play over 350+ board/card games and more from their game library. Visitors can also bring their own games as well!
Longview, Texas State Champion Quarterback Set to Leave Texas A&M Aggies After 2022 Season
In 2018, Haynes King lead the Longview Lobos to their first state championship in 80 years. He lead the Lobos one more year before starting college at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Just before the 2021 season, King was named the starter but a broken leg sidelined him. Before this season began, King once again won the starting job. This time it wasn't injuries that sidelined him, but some rocky starts. It appears now that King will be leaving Texas A&M.
easttexasradio.com
TAMUC – Sports
ST. GEORGE, UTAH – The road trip to Utah ends with an 82-62 loss for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team on Saturday at Burns Arena. The Lions scored the first two points of the game, but the Trailblazers made back-to-back three-pointers to go up 6-2 and not tied again. Utah Tech went 13 for 30 from a distance and had 27 shots from the field.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
easttexasradio.com
First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs Christmas Pageant
First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs will present Christmas at First, a celebration of the sights, sounds, and the true meaning of Christmas, at 6:00 pm on Dec. 10 and 11. Reserve your free tickets at SSFBC.org.
txktoday.com
Teen Gets 25 Years In Shooting Over Juicebox
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen who shot a fellow classmate after an off-campus fight that began in the lunchroom of a Texarkana high school was sentenced to 25 years for murder on Friday by a Bowie County jury. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, shot 17-year-old Ulisses Martinez once in the chest...
Lake Charles American Press
‘We were like family’: In December 1972, W.O. Boston High School Panthers beat Haynesville 11-6 to claim state football title
The W.O. Boston Panthers filled the trophy case in 1972, winning state championships in boys basketball and girls track and field in the spring semester. In December, the Panthers completed their trio of titles by winning the football state title with a thrilling 11-6 win over two-time defending champion Haynesville.
OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations
OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season. The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN. Tickets can be bought by...
txktoday.com
State Asks For Restraints, Additional Security At Trial For ‘Combative’ Murder Defendant
TEXARKANA, Texas–Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the murder case of a Texarkana man accused of killing his girlfriend to approve extra restraints and additional security officers at trial because of his allegedly “continuous aggressive and violent” conduct in the Bowie County jail. Travis Alston Turner, 29,...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
KLTV
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022. Bridge Replacement Projects Set in Red River County. PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to replace three off-system road bridges in Red River County begins on Monday, Dec. 19. The contractor, Highway 19 Construction, was granted 172...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
easttexasradio.com
Paris SBDC holding Disaster Readiness & Recovery meetings Thursday Dec 8
Recent storms in the region have shown that even with the best preparedness planning, a disaster can affect you. The Paris Small Business Development Center is offering two meetings on Thursday, Dec. 8 for any size non-farm businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters. The Paris SBDC will be joined...
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
