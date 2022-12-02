Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
TONIGHT’S NON-LIC SCHEDULE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight LIC teams are in non-conference action tonight.
freedom929.com
MONDAY NIGHT RESULTS (12/5/22)
(NEWTON) in Girls High School Basketball last night – — Newton swept two games from visiting Edwards County. * the Lady Eagles won the varsity game, 56-41 * Newton’s Alexis Hetzer had a double/double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. * Camryn Martin added 11 points and...
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (12/5/22) at the Greenup Village Municipal Building from 12:30 to 5:30. * Monday...
freedom929.com
JENNIFER RENEE BROOKS MORECRAFT
(TOLEDO) The celebration of life service for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft, age 40, of Toledo, will be held Wednesday night, December 7, at 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo, with burial in the Toledo Cemetery at a later date. The memorial visitation is also Wednesday evening, December 7, from 5:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo. Again, that’s for Jennifer Renee Brooks Morecraft of Toledo.
freedom929.com
AREA WEEKLONG ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) It’s a Holiday Open House this coming Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Heritage House Museum, at the corner of Elm Street and Kitchell Avenue in Olney. All are invited out to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment as the Heritage House will be extensively decorated for the season and available for touring. All courtesy of the Richland Heritage Museum Foundation. Learn more on it’s website, at richlandcountymuseums.org.
wamwamfm.com
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
freedom929.com
DANIEL BENJAMIN “DANNY” CARLSON
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson, age 65, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, December 7, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, December 7, from 10:00 until service time at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson of Olney.
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
freedom929.com
SPECIAL REGIONAL PATROL RESULTS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in both Richland and Jasper Counties during November. The NITE Patrols focused on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. There were 10 total citations issued, including 4 insurance violations, 2 registration offenses, 1 DUI ticket, 1 other alcohol/drug citation, and 1 occupant restraint offense. There were also 28 total written warnings issued. It’s noted that alcohol and drugs are factors in more than 30% of all fatal traffic crashes. Over half of all Illinois fatal wrecks occur at night.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing
A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in Sullivan County, police say.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
freedom929.com
LEAF COLLECTIONS TO END SOON
(OLNEY) The City of Olney’s leaf collection program is coming to a close and citizens must have the last of any leaf piles at the curb no later than next Monday, December 12th, a week from today. Residents are requested to place their leaves as close to the streets as possible, but to not place loose leaves in ditches or in the streets. Folks do not need to call City Hall. For those hauling their own leaves or yard waste, the City of Olney’s brush dump remains open four days this week, today, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, from 10:00 to 4:00, each day.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
