luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: A New Track For The Choo-Choo
Perhaps the most iconic building - along with its sign - in this city, the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex has evolved over time from a gateway to the world to a hotel and entertainment center. As the Choo Choo complex evolves once again, let’s look back as we prepare for...
chattanoogapulse.com
One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production This Weekend
RISE Chattanooga recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances and the recent rise of the “tridemic” (Flu, RSV and Covid-19) that some of their local cast and band crew has experienced over the past few weeks, they will be postponing their full production of Black Nativity opening this upcoming weekend (12/9, 12/10, 12/11) and will just present a special ONE NIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance on Sunday, December 11th at 3:30pm.
WTVC
The Messiah Community Sing Along
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Laurie Redmer Cadwallader talks about how the Eleventh Messiah Community Sing Along is free and open to the public! Join on December 11th at 3pm to participate in a wonderful community musical event at Chattanooga First SDA Church.
WTVC
Tina Gower of Hixson High School: Educator of the Week for December 5th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week we recognize Tina Gower, a Comprehensive Development teacher at Hixson High School. Ms. Gower works with her students not only academically, but also in a work program and Special Olympics. Her students grow under her, and she is a changing point for them.
WDEF
Second Annual Holiday on Hamill Event in Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The holiday spirit was on full display in Hixson today. The second annual Holiday on Hamill Christmas Event was held at The Ministry Center Church on Hamill Road. Guests could shop and eat at vendors, play on bouncy houses with axe throwing in the mix, and visit...
WDEF
Project Rescue Holds First Christmas Bazaar
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-A local organization who looks to help those who are homeless started what they hope becomes a new tradition.The bluegrass group Gloryland Way, led by leader Vincent Tan, provided entertainment for Project Rescue’s first Christmas Bazaar at the Standifer Gap Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Visitors could shop at...
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
WTVC
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
Walgreens: Tri-Cities has 9th most flu activity in nation
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is among the ten most active areas in the country for flu this season, according to the Walgreens Flu Index. Walgreens’ interactive map depicts the United States and breaks down each state’s flu activity by varying degrees from low to high. For the week ending on Nov. 26., […]
chattanoogapulse.com
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care. All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
leeuniversity.edu
Students Pack Boxes for OCC Pack ‘n’ Stack
Over 700 Lee University freshmen, along with their Gateway class instructors and peer leaders, recently participated in the annual Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Pack ‘n’ Stack service event in the Paul Dana Walker Arena. During the event, students packed shoeboxes filled with items that they purchased in the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Phase II Of The I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification Scheduled To Begin In The Spring
Over the next several months, the design-builder for Phase II of the I-75 at I-24 interchange modification will complete the design of the project and acquire necessary permits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023. Once construction begins, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
WDEF
Little Rome Restaurant Owner sets up campaign for employees
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The owners of the Little Rome Italian Restaurant in Chatsworth have vowed to rebuild after a catastrophic fire this week. But it won’t come soon enough to save their employees at Christmas. So the owners have set up a Go Fund Me drive to...
Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson
The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.
