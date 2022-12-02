Read full article on original website
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
“He’s the only man that had me terrified on the court” — Shaquille O’Neal on playing against Michael Jordan
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recalled how he felt whenever he played against Michael Jordan.
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin told The New York Daily News that he knew his time with the Brooklyn Nets was over after 2021 NBA Playoffs.
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young
Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka
The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
Trae Young reportedly choses to skip game amid rising tensions with Nate McMillan.
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
Anthony Davis put together one of the best games of his career on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards.
Lakers lose star Davis with flu-like symptoms, fall to Cavs
Los Angeles star center Anthony Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter and his teammates struggled without him in a 116-102 loss
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Dean Wade Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
