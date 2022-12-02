ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young

Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022

An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?

Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
Dean Wade Status Update

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be out approximately 3-4 weeks after sustaining a left shoulder injury in the first half of Friday night’s win over Orlando at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken yesterday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed an AC joint sprain. Wade will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Cavs' Dean Wade out 3-4 weeks with left shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday’s win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday...
