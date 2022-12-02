ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Subpoenas Election Officials in States Trump Disputed

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued...
Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
REAL ID Deadline Extended by 2 Years to Spring 2025

The deadline to get a REAL ID was extended once again on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced. The deadline had previously been set for May 3, 2023 following numerous pandemic-related extensions, but it will now be May 7, 2025 under the new guidelines, according to DHS. “DHS continues...
