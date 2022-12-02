Read full article on original website
House Ethics Committee Admonishes Rep. Madison Cawthorn Over Crypto Promotion, Failure to Disclose Stake
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Madison Cawthorn and ordered him to pay more than $15,000 over improper promotion of a cryptocurrency and failure to report transactions in a timely manner. Cawthorn lost his Republican primary for his North Carolina seat earlier this year and is on his way out...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
DOJ Subpoenas Election Officials in States Trump Disputed
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued...
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
What the REAL ID Extension Means For You — Especially if You're Planning to Travel in the US
If you're a frequent domestic traveler who uses a driver's license to get through security at the airport, you're soon going to need a new form of identification called a REAL ID to do so. However, the deadline to get one was just extended -- again. According to the Department...
Omicron Boosters Are Weaker Against BQ.1.1 Subvariant That Is Rising in U.S., Study Finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
REAL ID Deadline Extended by 2 Years to Spring 2025
The deadline to get a REAL ID was extended once again on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced. The deadline had previously been set for May 3, 2023 following numerous pandemic-related extensions, but it will now be May 7, 2025 under the new guidelines, according to DHS. “DHS continues...
