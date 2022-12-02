Read full article on original website
Port Arthur Police investigating deadly Monday night two-vehicle wreck
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly wreck that took place Monday night. It happened at the intersection of T B Ellison Parkway and State Highway 82 around 8 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.
GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
See Why Mosquitoes Are Invading Southeast Texas Right Now
Mosquitos are swarming the area.
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 5th, 2022
MISSING PERSON – JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., 38 Years of Age, short brown hair with green eyes is listed as a “Missing Person”. A copy of his photograph is posted on our Newton Sheriff’s Facebook page and in area newspapers. Anyone who has information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
End of Watch: Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Michael Robert Adams
NEWTON COUNTY — Law enforcement officers in Newton County and across the region are mourning the death of a sergeant in the Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Constable Howie M. Wonders says Sgt. Mike Adams died during the weekend. He was last heard from Saturday, December 3 and was attempting...
Human remains found Sunday may belong to missing Beaumont man, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe human remains found Sunday may belong to a man who has been missing since October 2021. Police responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor Street and Delaware Street in reference to human remains Sunday shortly after noon, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Fire that destroyed SE Texas home of former NFL player Earl Thomas in August 2022 ruled accidental
ORANGE, Texas — The fire that destroyed the Orange, Texas, home of former NFL player Earl Thomas has been ruled an accident. The most likely cause of the August 2022 fire was a lightning strike, according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
'Safety never takes a day off': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster reminisces on 39 years of service
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops spent Monday morning serving coffee instead of citations to help raise money for Toys for Tots. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
Owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas giving Christmas trees to 150 veterans, military families
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis are helping area military personnel and veterans get into the Christmas spirit with an annual tree giveaway. Avalanche Food Group is giving 150 Beaumont veterans and military families a fresh-cut Christmas tree and more on Wednesday....
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Tree of Angels ceremony held in Beaumont to help grieving families during the holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — For some, empty seats at tables during the holidays serve as a reminder of those taken much too soon. For most Christmas is a time of great joy. However, for those who have been victims of or lost someone to a violent crime, the season can increase the feeling of pain carried year-round.
No foul play suspected in death of Port Neches man last seen in 2008, police say
PORT NECHES, Texas — After 14 years, a family finally has answers and a missing person’s case out of Port Neches is coming to a close. In August 2022, the search for 43-year-old Elton Harris led Port Arthur Police to a canal off Highway 73. Harris had not been seen since July 24, 2022.
Two inmates injured during fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fight at a Beaumont prison left two inmates injured. It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Multiple inmates were seen fighting around 10:15 a.m. at United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a USP Beaumont release. Two of the inmates involved...
Beaumont officials planning to spend $25M to fix ongoing brown water issue, improve quality of water
BEAUMONT, Texas — In hopes of fixing an ongoing issue, city officials are pouring $25 million into a water and sewer project. Brown water has plagued some homeowners in Beaumont for years. Residents feel the issue is one they experience far too often and plan to speak at Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting.
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
Nederland High School students given chance to have their artwork displayed on Boston Avenue
NEDERLAND, Texas — Boston Avenue in Nederland is usually decked out for the holiday and is set to bring in the new year with a new look. City leaders have teamed up with student artists from Nederland High School in a new project called the 'Art Banner Project.’ Students submitted their favorite art project in hopes that theirs would be chosen to be made into a banner that will be displayed on Boston Avenue.
