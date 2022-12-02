ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

12NewsNow

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 5th, 2022

MISSING PERSON – JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., 38 Years of Age, short brown hair with green eyes is listed as a “Missing Person”. A copy of his photograph is posted on our Newton Sheriff’s Facebook page and in area newspapers. Anyone who has information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland High School students given chance to have their artwork displayed on Boston Avenue

NEDERLAND, Texas — Boston Avenue in Nederland is usually decked out for the holiday and is set to bring in the new year with a new look. City leaders have teamed up with student artists from Nederland High School in a new project called the 'Art Banner Project.’ Students submitted their favorite art project in hopes that theirs would be chosen to be made into a banner that will be displayed on Boston Avenue.
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
