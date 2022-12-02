ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
NBC Los Angeles

Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
NBC Los Angeles

China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Los Angeles

Who Will Be Time's 2022 Person the Year? See the Contenders

On Monday, Dec. 5, Time revealed its 10-person shortlist for 2022 Person of the Year, narrowed down by the magazine’s editors based on who they felt had the most influence on the world this year. Every year since 1927, Time’s Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders,...
NBC Los Angeles

Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC Los Angeles

The Fed May Wreck One of the Greatest Booms in History of Main Street America

Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
