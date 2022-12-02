Read full article on original website
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Far Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene
The GOP congresswoman is poised to become even more influential when Republicans take back the House, but some far-right figures are pulling their support.
NBC Los Angeles
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
NBC Los Angeles
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Student loan forgiveness: Millions mistakenly told their debt relief was approved
A corrected email will soon be sent out to millions of student loan borrowers after they received an email with the wrong subject line telling them their student debt relief had been approved.
NBC Los Angeles
Who Will Be Time's 2022 Person the Year? See the Contenders
On Monday, Dec. 5, Time revealed its 10-person shortlist for 2022 Person of the Year, narrowed down by the magazine’s editors based on who they felt had the most influence on the world this year. Every year since 1927, Time’s Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders,...
NBC Los Angeles
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
NBC Los Angeles
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC Los Angeles
The Fed May Wreck One of the Greatest Booms in History of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
China's Xi thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party's survival from 'storms'
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy.
