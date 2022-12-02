ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue

OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away

MILWAUKEE - A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene. "This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible." When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

