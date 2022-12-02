Read full article on original website
‘It’s about race’: Prince Harry says there’s a ‘war against Meghan’ with ‘planted’ stories
It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The “Harry & Meghan” trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another voice comments. Back in 2020, the duo decided to leave the British royal family...
Image of Harry and Meghan being stalked by paparazzi in new Netflix film really from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere
An image apparently meant to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by paparazzi in their new Netflix docuseries is really a stock shot of photographers taken at the “Harry Potter” premiere years before the couple met, according to reports. The black-and-white pic of rows of photographers snapping away is featured in the “Harry and Meghan” teaser, before Harry says: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” seemingly implying he was protecting them from the paps and British tabloids. But according to The Sun, the photo-hungry group was actually getting shots of the cast of the...
ITVX Launch: How the Ad-Supported Service Will Change the U.K. TV Giant’s Streaming Business
At a time when Hollywood giants are refocusing their streaming businesses amid a growing bullseye on profitability, intense competition and signs of slowing subscriber growth, U.K. TV giant ITV is looking to take its “more than TV” strategy to a new level with Thursday’s launch of ITVX, its new free, advertising-supported streaming service that will replace its ITV Hub. The company’s positioning and promise for the service is for it to be “the U.K.’s freshest streaming service.” For example, ITVX will offer “more than 10,000 hours” of content, compared with about 4,000 on ITV Hub so far. That includes new originals every...
MAD Solutions Launches MAD Crew Celebrity Unit to Act as Publicists for Arab Directors and Producers (EXCLUSIVE)
Prominent Arab talent management agency and film distribution company MAD Solutions is launching MAD Crew Celebrity, a new unit dedicated to boosting the careers of Arab directors and producers, as well as writers, cinematographers, costume designers, composers and editors. MAD Crew Celebrity comes after the company in 2020 formed its MAD Rising Celebrity division, dedicated to launching up-and-coming film and TV acting talents from across the Arab world, which in turn was a specialized spin-off of its core MAD Celebrity unit for top-tier acting and TV hosting talents. Their client list at launch includes top directors Hany Abu-Assad (“The Mountain Between Us”),...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trolled by fans: ‘Hypocritical’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the royal troll treatment. Netflix’s trailer for the highly anticipated docuseries starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released on Monday, but was immediately slammed by several online users as “hypocritical.” The one-minute trailer shows the former royals discussing their experience with the UK’s royal family, which they claimed was full of “pain and suffering.” “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry, 38, said of his wife Meghan, 41. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.” While the video gained 1.4 million views on YouTube and...
Korean Twitch and YouTube streamer Mhyochi ‘molested’ on live stream
A Korean woman streaming live in India’s Mumbai city was allegedly harassed by two men in a video that’s gone viral. Hyojeong Park, known as Mhyochi, was walking to her hotel in Khar at 11:50 pm on Tuesday when a man put his arm around the 24-year-old’s neck and kissed her on the cheek, the BBC reports. One of the men yelled, “I love you,” which she ignored. The men asked her for her phone number and one appeared to grasp Mhyochi’s arm and pull her towards a motorbike. She resisted. “Where are we going?” she asked. “No, no, no,” she exclaimed. Two men, identified...
Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show
Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
Tot mesmerized by subway singer’s rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’
What a wonderful moment. Heartwarming footage captures the now-viral moment an adorable 2-year-old stops in her tracks, mesmerized by a subway singer crooning the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Medeea Plestiu was headed home through the UK’s Westminster Underground Station tunnel with her parents in tow, but came to a halt when she spotted an unidentified busker playing electric guitar and singing Armstrong’s 1967 classic. “She was absorbed by his music and how he was playing. She was mesmerized. It was a magical moment,” mom Nella Ionescu, 33, who lives in Harrow, northwest London, told SWNS. “Medeea had walked...
