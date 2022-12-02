Martha Stewart outdoes ‘thirst trap’ photo — wins ‘Best Influencer of 2022’
Martha Stewart shared her latest recipe — a follow-up to her legendary pool thirst trap.
The 81-year-old TV personality posted a sultry photo on Instagram earlier this week of a closeup of her dolled-up face looking “snatched.”
Stewart sported fluffed-up blonde hair and she also rocked large gold earrings.
“{I’m] in the Miami beach/art basel vibe. Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye ,” she captioned the hot shot.
Her followers were happily stunned by the portrait, with one fan commenting: “Looking gorgeous! 💚✨”
“The slay is heavy 😍😍😍😍,” another one gushed. “Snatched.”
Someone else scribed: “Beautiful Martha. Would like to see you without makeup and hair sometime. Helps us older gals.❤️”see also Martha Stewart’s sexy pool thirst trap is making Instagram sweat
A fan added: “Dang the filter is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Looking hot n fierce 💥💥💥.”
“This might top the pool picture,” one fan commented on the snapshot.
The fan was referencing a saucy viral snap Stewart posted in the summer of 2020 while relaxing by her pool in East Hampton, New York. The pic sent Stewart’s fans into a tizzy.
The DIY queen clearly isn’t a fan of humble pie, and posted other sexy shots, including one where she’s only wearing an apron.
Stewart has been creating quite a presence online and even won the Best Influencer Campaign 2022 for her partnership with skin-care company Clé de Peau Beauté US.
Stewart’s sultry snaps are a nice addition to her shameless flirting. She dished last month that she has a big crush on actor Brad Pitt during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“Well, if I could meet — I was asked this question once — I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He’s called Brad Pitt,” Stewart confessed on the talk show.
The ex-con went on to explain that the Oscar winner, 58, doesn’t have an official Instagram account, however, she follows fan pages of him on social media.
“They’re fan pages, I guess, I don’t know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by,” she giggled. “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute.”
