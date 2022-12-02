ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart outdoes ‘thirst trap’ photo — wins ‘Best Influencer of 2022’

By Samantha Ibrahim
 4 days ago

Martha Stewart shared her latest recipe — a follow-up to her legendary pool thirst trap.

The 81-year-old TV personality posted a sultry photo on Instagram earlier this week of a closeup of her dolled-up face looking “snatched.”

Stewart sported fluffed-up blonde hair and she also rocked large gold earrings.

“{I’m] in the Miami beach/art basel vibe. Bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye ,” she captioned the hot shot.

Her followers were happily stunned by the portrait, with one fan commenting: “Looking gorgeous! 💚✨”

“The slay is heavy 😍😍😍😍,” another one gushed. “Snatched.”

Someone else scribed: “Beautiful Martha. Would like to see you without makeup and hair sometime. Helps us older gals.❤️”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Haon4_0jVC7Eal00
The 81-year-old posed with just her bare shoulders in the sexy snap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKFWP_0jVC7Eal00
The lifestyle queen’s latest Instagram photo has fans salivating.
Instagram/Martha Stewart
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyFuE_0jVC7Eal00 Martha Stewart’s sexy pool thirst trap is making Instagram sweat

A fan added: “Dang the filter is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Looking hot n fierce 💥💥💥.”

“This might top the pool picture,” one fan commented on the snapshot.

The fan was referencing a saucy viral snap Stewart posted in the summer of 2020 while relaxing by her pool in East Hampton, New York. The pic sent Stewart’s fans into a tizzy.

The DIY queen clearly isn’t a fan of humble pie, and posted other sexy shots, including one where she’s only wearing an apron.

Stewart has been creating quite a presence online and even won the Best Influencer Campaign 2022 for her partnership with skin-care company Clé de Peau Beauté US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZLQt_0jVC7Eal00
Stewart’s pool thirst trap wowed social media fans in 2020.
Instagram/Martha Stewart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fCZf_0jVC7Eal00
The “Martha Stewart Living” founder posed naked underneath her apron for a coffee company ad on Sept. 8.
Instagram/Martha Stewart

Stewart’s sultry snaps are a nice addition to her shameless flirting. She dished last month that she has a big crush on actor Brad Pitt during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Well, if I could meet — I was asked this question once — I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He’s called Brad Pitt,” Stewart confessed on the talk show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QggMg_0jVC7Eal00
Stewart scored the Best Influencer Campaign 2022 award recently.
Instagram/Martha Stewart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVcJO_0jVC7Eal00
The chef often loves to share sultry photos of herself on Instagram.
Instagram/Martha Stewart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4WSK_0jVC7Eal00
Stewart’s fans love to gush over her hot photos on social media.
Instagram/Martha Stewart

The ex-con went on to explain that the Oscar winner, 58, doesn’t have an official Instagram account, however, she follows fan pages of him on social media.

“They’re fan pages, I guess, I don’t know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by,” she giggled. “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute.”

Comments / 59

Enigm@
3d ago

she looks gorgeous. she should be any mans dream. she's been to prison, so she's ride or die, she can cook and she will have your sweets already rolled and ready for you to 🚬

Reply(8)
33
AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago

There is a reason she is not showing her body. You can get all the plastic surgery and phone filters to your face still at 81 but the rest of the body is unforgiving.

Reply(3)
6
Daniel Vandenbrande
2d ago

C'mon now she wants to feel young and filters have accomplished that and many will believe that from the top down or mean just a head shot not revealing what sagging skin looks like after the filters are turned off🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡

Reply
5
