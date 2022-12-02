Read full article on original website
Hello Neighbor 2 - Official Launch Trailer
Hello Neighbor 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the tense launch trailer for this stealth horror game sequel.
Midnight Suns Wiki Guide
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' ruthless vampire hunter, Blade. Whether you're looking for his skills, play style or details on how to unlock him, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. Blade. How...
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds DLC Review
While Far Cry 6’s previous DLCs may have put past villains from the series into the spotlight, the latest expansion returns to familiar territory in a different way: by totally jumping the shark. Dropping you back in the shoes of Dani Rojas, Lost Between Worlds is all about an alien entity called Fai that crash-lands in Yara, creating a multitude of time rifts and portals to alternate dimensions. What ensues is a web of interconnected semi-roguelite levels that you’re free to playthrough in any order you want. It’s a genuinely fun way to bring an end to Dani’s story that I found myself happily plowing through all six hours of in a single day, even if it did essentially feel like a watered down version of the main game.
Steam Lists Star Wars Jedi: Survivor With a March 2023 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is so far only confirmed to launch sometime in 2023 but the game's Steam page listed a March 15 release date before quickly removing it. As shared by industry insider Wario64 on Twitter (below), the now now-altered page was updated earlier today to include the date alongside new preorder bonuses but these have since been removed.
Dead Island 2: Official Pre-Order Trailer
Check out the pre-order trailer for the long-anticipated Dead Island 2. Included are details on various pre-order bonuses, including Dead Island 1 themed melee weapons, and even a full look at the Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition. Dead Island 2 will be released on April 28, 2023.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Video Review
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reviewed by Kyle Campbell on PC, also available on Xbox. This 40k follow-up to Fatshark's Vermintide games is one of the most entertaining co-op shooters since Left 4 Dead 2. That careful balancing act between multiple methods of murder is ceaselessly entertaining, especially while hatching diabolical plans with your buddies to silence whatever horrors lurk in Tertium's plague-ridden streets. Tedious between-mission progression and persistent framerate dips are the only things that can occasionally spoil that fun, which is a shame when Darktide otherwise nails virtually every fundamental of its genre.
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. On this page of...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map
A new, fractured island takes form in Fortnite Chapter 4. Will you discover all the landmarks this season, taking in sights both fresh and familiar?. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, learn the new layout of the Fortnite Chapter 4 map and where to find all the new points of interest to land during this new season.
Port Asyton 2
Not much is new here. Check the shops in case you find something you like there. Or train if your units have not reache their level cap yet. Otherwise, continue to the next location. Vanquish Nadia. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an enchantress or wizard in the battle party. (Reward:...
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
IGN AMA - GAMING
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about gaming in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answered a bunch of questions that cover the future of gaming, our favorite video game series, what upcoming gaming we are excited about, our main in Super Smash Brothers on Nintendo Switch and favorite video game of the year (Game of the year, GOTY) and so much more.
Freyrs Camp - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found shortly after leaving Freyr’s Camp itself alongside Freya. Early on you’ll pass through a tunnel, and are then expected to drop down some ledges leading under a tree. Instead of doing that, head left and go to the lake. Perched above it is the Raven, to the left of a giant blue ring.
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
Mark the Student
Pokemon: Arcanine (Lv. 42), Cooperajah (Lv. 42), Coalossal (Lv. 42) Mark is quite a ways off from the snowy part of Glaseado Mountain. Mark is located to the southwest of Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center right at the border of West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
The Plains - Lore 3 - The Lost Pages 4
This piece of Lore, a Lost Page, is found in the Wishing Well, a section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes, or the tunnel in The Jungle’s Eastern riverbank.
Win Tickets to the BLAST Premier World Final
With the BLAST Premier World Final just around the corner next week, IGN Middle East is giving its readers a chance to win tickets to attend the biggest esports event in the region, where some of the best names in Counter Strike will go head-to-head for the grand prize. From...
Operation Solar Raid Release Date and Details
Rainbow Six Siege kicks off its fourth season of Year 7 with Operation Solar Raid. The Operation Solar Raid update introduces tons of new content, gameplay improvements, Operator balancing, and fixes. Introducing a new Operator, a new map, and the debut of Crossplay and Cross-Progression, there is quite a lot to look forward to in the Operation Solar Raid update.
Shark Guardian
The Shark on Ares Island is a deadly foe that can dive beneath the sand dunes and attack suddenly. The boss is unmissable and you will automatically find it as you progress through the story. The key to defeating this beast is to wait for it to leap into the air. Once it does, homing attack its tail to latch onto it.
Elden Ring's Colosseum DLC Is Real, Free, and Releasing Tomorrow
FromSoftware has confirmed that Elden Ring's long-rumoured colosseum DLC is real, and it's available tomorrow, December 7, for free. Revealed in a new trailer (below), the Colosseum Update unsurprisingly adds new PvP modes that lets players can face off in the grand arenas scattered around The Lands Between. The trailer...
