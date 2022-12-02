ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel B says James Corden is the ‘biggest d–khead I ever met’ in showbiz

By Samantha Ibrahim
 4 days ago


Mel B has a bone to pick with James Corden.

The Spice Girls singer, 47, stopped by the British chat show “The Big Narstie Show” recently and was candid about her dislike of “The Late Late Show” host.

In fact, Scary Spice declared Corden, 44, is not “very nice.”

The comment was uttered after “The Big Narstie Show” host Mo Gilligan asked Mel B who she considers the “biggest d—khead she’d ever met.”

“So, there’s a few — James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me,” she responded.

However, before fans went totally wild, she noted she while she loves her Spice Girls bandmate Halliwell, 50, she also thinks she is “really f—king annoying.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOaZI_0jVC7A3r00
The Spice Girls band member candidly revealed how she feels about the “The Late Late Show with James Corden” host.
Getty Images for Prime Video

As for Corden, Mel B said: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting. We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Corden seemingly isn’t having a good year, as he was previously banned from NYC hotspot Balthazar by restaurant owner Keith McNally in October.

In a heated Instagram post, McNally blasted the British comedian, calling him a “tiny cretin of a man.”

“[He’s] the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” he wrote on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35q46S_0jVC7A3r00
Mel B didn’t hold back on her thoughts about James Corden.
WireImage

“I don’t often 86 a customer [but] today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh,” added McNally, who also accused Corden of treating his servers poorly, demanding free things and yelling profusely at them.

The “Into the Woods” star then addressed the issue on his talk show weeks later, admitting that he was “rude” to the waitstaff at the posh eatery.

“When you make a mistake, you’ve got to take responsibility,” he told viewers, adding that his behavior was “unnecessary,” “ungracious” and “wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1buU_0jVC7A3r00
The late show host was banned from the NYC restaurant Balthazar earlier this year.
Getty Images for The New Yorker

He then called Balthazar “one of my absolute favorite restaurants.”

“The team of that restaurant are so great — that’s why I love it there,” Corden continued. “I also hate … that I’ve ever upset anybody ever. It was never my intention.

“It just wasn’t — and I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York I can go there and apologize in person — which is something I will absolutely do.”

