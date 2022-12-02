ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

Hendricks Chapel to Host Festive ‘Horns and Harmonies’ Concert Dec. 18

Syracuse University is ringing in the holidays with its third “Horns and Harmonies” concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in historic Hendricks Chapel. Free and open to the public, the all-ages show features songs, carols and instrumental classics performed by the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble (SUBE) and the Spirit of Syracuse (SOS) Chorus, led by artistic director James T. Spencer and master director Kay Crawford, respectively.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Syracuse University Art Museum Announces Alesandra Temerte ’23 as the 2022-23 Kaish Fellow

The Syracuse University Art Museum has announced Alesandra (Sasha) Temerte ’23 as the 2022-23 Luise and Morton Kaish Fellow. Through the philanthropic gift of Syracuse University alumni and prominent artists Luise ’46, G’51 and Morton Kaish ’49, the Kaish Fellowship program was established in 2021. The program provides funding for undergraduate students from every discipline to undertake original research on the permanent art collection and to work with museum staff on exhibitions, scholarly publications and public programming.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy