The Syracuse University Art Museum has announced Alesandra (Sasha) Temerte ’23 as the 2022-23 Luise and Morton Kaish Fellow. Through the philanthropic gift of Syracuse University alumni and prominent artists Luise ’46, G’51 and Morton Kaish ’49, the Kaish Fellowship program was established in 2021. The program provides funding for undergraduate students from every discipline to undertake original research on the permanent art collection and to work with museum staff on exhibitions, scholarly publications and public programming.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO