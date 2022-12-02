Read full article on original website
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
KLTV
Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
Tyler Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26
TYLER, Texas — Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department along with Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing locations for natural Christmas tree recycling. There will be designated areas to drop off trees at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Trees...
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
Kilgore Rangerettes perform 11th annual Christmas show
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance. The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. […]
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
Tyler crash knocks over light pole, blocking traffic on Front Street
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said westbound traffic on Front Street at Glenwood Boulevard is blocked after a vehicle crashed and knocked over a light pole on Monday. Tyler’s Signal Department is responding to the scene, according to Tyler PD. They added that the condition of the driver is undetermined at this time.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange catches fire
TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47. Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock. Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon...
City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV hold ceremony to kick off renovations
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on July 2022. A ceremony at CampV was held Tuesday morning to kick off renovations to a building that will provide services from the Smith County Veteran Services Office. Once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to...
98online.com
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel of Texas parking lot crash
(From Fox 4news) KILGORE, Texas – Police in Texas “apprehended a reckless driver” Thursday that turned out to be a dog who crashed into two cars in a Walmart parking lot. According to Kilgore Police Department, one of the victims noticed the suspect “barrelling down on him”...
7 Brew Coffee in Tyler to give out free drinks Saturday, Dec. 3
TYLER, Texas — A local coffee shop is giving back to the community in the form of free drinks!. According to 7 Brew Coffee, located at 101 Cambridge Rd. in Tyler — across the street from Khol's, is hosting its inaugural Community Day,. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
