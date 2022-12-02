ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26

TYLER, Texas — Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department along with Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing locations for natural Christmas tree recycling. There will be designated areas to drop off trees at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Trees...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families

TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Rangerettes perform 11th annual Christmas show

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance. The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. […]
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas

When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
CBS19

City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage

TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Van Zandt County Livestock Exchange catches fire

TYLER, Texas — The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed to CBS19 a massive fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Van Zandt Livestock Exchange off FM 47. Officials say, thankfully, no injuries were reported to staff or livestock. Van Zandt County Assistant Fire Marshal Jon...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
PITTSBURG, TX
