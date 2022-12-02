Read full article on original website
Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges
A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
Police bust truck hauling $13M of cocaine in Indiana: officials
INDIANAPOLIS - Police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine Wednesday after pulling over a semi on I-70 in Indiana. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a tip on Nov. 30 that a shipment of narcotics would pass through Marion County, Indiana. Police located the vehicle on I-70 in Hendricks County and used narcotics K9 Mina to make a positive notification of a narcotics odor coming from the semi tractor-trailer, officials said.
Plea agreement for woman behind deadly Indy stabbings inspired by serial killers
INDIANAPOLIS — A plea agreement was offered to a woman behind a brutal stabbing attack that left two dead and one injured in 2020. Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery. The plea agreement calls for a 100-year sentence.
Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations. Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related. Police said...
Fox 59
2 homicides in Anderson
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Police are investigating two separate homicides in Anderson that occurred within 30 minutes of each other on the city's west side. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 6,...
WISH-TV
IMPD detectives bust truck driver hauling 286 pounds of cocaine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation by Indianapolis police led to the arrest of a Texas man accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50, of Ennis, Texas, is charged with dealing in cocaine including the manufacturing, delivering and financing of 10 or more grams.
Anderson police investigating 2 separate homicides, official says
Anderson police are currently investigating two separate, unrelated homicides that occurred Tuesday in different parts of the city, an official with the department says.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted
Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
Kokomo police search for burglary suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance footage outside 1816 West Deffenbaugh Street on Monday. Police said the suspects attempted to gain […]
WLFI.com
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
IMPD helps 10-year-old shooting victim
IMPD is working to turn a tragedy into positivity. The department raised $500 for a mother of four after her 10-year-old was shot.
Former Muncie officer pleads guilty to 11 civil rights, obstruction charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie Police Department officer pleaded guilty to 11 civil rights and obstruction charges. The civil rights charges Chase Winkle admitted to include assaulting arrestees. The obstruction charges come from filing false reports to cover up what he did. NOTE: The above video is from a...
iheart.com
Cadaver Dogs Search Suspected Serial Killer's Former Property For Remains
A team of cadaver dogs searched the property previously owned by a suspected serial killer for the remains of his victims. Herb Baumeister was suspected of killing nearly two dozen men in the 1980s and 1990s. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he could be questioned by investigators.
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
WISH-TV
IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts
INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
Newly Released Details About The Delphi Murders Show How Police Came To Arrest A 50-Year-Old Man. His Lawyers Say He Has “Nothing To Hide.”
An unsealed affidavit revealed new details about the 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams — including that the suspect told police five years ago he'd been near the crime scene.
DNA swabs needed in suspected Indiana serial killer case, without them case could go cold
WESTFIELD, Ind — Hamilton County Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison — who is leading the renewed push to identify the victims of a suspected serial killer — said without DNA swabs from people with lost loved ones, the case could run cold. In 1996, about 10,000 bone fragments were...
