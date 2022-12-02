ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

953wiki.com

Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges

A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
MADISON, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Police bust truck hauling $13M of cocaine in Indiana: officials

INDIANAPOLIS - Police seized nearly 300 pounds of cocaine Wednesday after pulling over a semi on I-70 in Indiana. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department received a tip on Nov. 30 that a shipment of narcotics would pass through Marion County, Indiana. Police located the vehicle on I-70 in Hendricks County and used narcotics K9 Mina to make a positive notification of a narcotics odor coming from the semi tractor-trailer, officials said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Fox 59

WISH-TV

IMPD detectives bust truck driver hauling 286 pounds of cocaine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation by Indianapolis police led to the arrest of a Texas man accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50, of Ennis, Texas, is charged with dealing in cocaine including the manufacturing, delivering and financing of 10 or more grams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Ex-Muncie police officer convicted

Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police search for burglary suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance footage outside 1816 West Deffenbaugh Street on Monday. Police said the suspects attempted to gain […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
PARAGON, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts

INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program. The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

