These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results

GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
GitLab Impresses Analysts With Solid Q3 Performance, DevSecOps Growth Opportunity

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab Inc GTLB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $63 to $60. The re-rating followed a solid 7% 3Q23 revenue and a 5% subscription beat. GitLab guided 4Q23 revenues in line. GitLab indicated some macro impact on DBNRR (still >130%) with a...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
MongoDB Stock Price Is Rocketing Higher After Hours: What's Going On?

MongoDB Inc MDB shares are soaring in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. MongoDB said third-quarter revenue was up 47% year-over-year to $333.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $303.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said subscription revenues were up 47% year-over-year, while services revenue jumped 43%.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Is Falling After Hours

Stitch Fix Inc SFIX shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Stitch Fix reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $455.59 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $459.44 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 50 cents per share, which missed estimates for a loss of 47 cents per share.
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Falling

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.59% to $114.36. EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported the European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites,...
GameStop Layoffs Begin Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

At least six former GameStop engineers have taken to LinkedIn, and Twitter to share that they’ve been laid-off. GameStop did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comments. GameStop Corp GME is stepping back from its aggressive push into Web3/Cryprocurrency. According to Axios, the meme-dressed company is bracing for...
Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Mixed: Hang Seng Opens On Cautious Note As Recession Fears Grip Markets

Hong Kong stocks opened mixed on Wednesday morning as investors and traders remained cautious over recession concerns that sparked a weak session on Wall Street the day before. The benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.22% in opening trade with shares of Xpeng and Li Auto rising over 2%. However, shares of Alibaba and Meituan lost over 1%. China is also set to report its November trade data on Wednesday.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation

With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Why Summit Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares surged 82.2% to $1.4299 after the company announced a definitive agreement of its partnership with Akeso to in-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO gained 51.8% to $7.59. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT shares jumped 32.4% to $11.90 after NRG Energy announced...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower

Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Recession Fears Weigh: Analysts Laud Apex Crypto For 'Strong Movement,' 'Impressive' Levels

Bitcoin and Ethereum managed to hold onto some intraday gains, amid increasing recessionary fears, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $856.7 billion at 7:24 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% 3.7% $17,070.55. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.6% 4.3% $1,269.11. Dogecoin DOGE/USD...

