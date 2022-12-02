ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
BRADENTON, FL
Guilty plea accepted in Steven Lorenzo murder trial, sentencing set for February

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge has accepted a guilty plea from the man charged in a notorious Tampa double murder. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella has accepted a guilty plea from Steven Lorenzo, who has said he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced to death. The penalty phase or sentencing will happen on Feb. 6.
TAMPA, FL
Clearwater Beach Walk renovations begin Monday

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — After 14 years of daily wear and tear, the Beach Walk on Clearwater Beach will undergo major renovations. City officials say the promenade that extends from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue will be renovated in sections in order to cause the least amount of disruption. Crews are starting Monday on the section outside of Frenchy’s South Beach Cafe and ending by Pier 60.
CLEARWATER, FL
Victims identified in Gulf plane crash as search continues for missing pilot

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The identities of the victims in the plane crash that happened in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice on Saturday have been released. The victims in the crash are 42-year-old pilot Christian Kath, 42, his wife Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, according to officials with the City of Venice in a news release on Tuesday.
VENICE, FL
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023

TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
TAMPA, FL
Rising rent leading some to homeownership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country is seeing rent prices starting to decline, here in Florida, there's still no rent relief in sight. Some St. Petersburg renters say they are seeing a more than 7% increase on their rents, more than much of the country.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

