Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Give a Gift By Participating in ‘Make Every Child Smile’ Toy Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–While many people are out shopping for loved ones, there’s an opportunity to be the ultimate Secret Santa with the ‘Make Every Child Smile’ toy drive. Organizer, Mike Letica, tells us it a way to make sure kids in Duluth have something to unwrap over the holidays. There’s no income restrictions or sign-up requirements.
mprnews.org
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
FOX 21 Online
Annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the ‘Kids’ Closet’
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the Kids’ Closet of Duluth happened Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. The concert is organized by the Dougherty family and included performances of holiday songs from the Twin Ports Tenors. Kids’ Closet of Duluth helps families with children who are in need of warm winter clothing as well as clothing fit for school.
Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike
Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s, MNA Nurses Reach Tentative Deal Ahead Of Authorized Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — Late Monday, St. Luke’s announced that a tentative contract agreement was reached between the hospital and its nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association ahead of a planned strike Dec. 11. “We are pleased to announce that St. Luke’s and MNA reached a tentative contract agreement....
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
FOX 21 Online
DECC Wraps Up Duluth Winter Village
DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people visited the DECC this weekend to experience the 6th annual Duluth Winter Village. This is the second year the Winter Village has taken place on Harbor Drive. The two-day market consisted of 26 local vendors placed in wooden cabins selling their products fit for your stockings.
FOX 21 Online
A New Year Dawns for the Duluth Hmong Community
DULUTH, Minn — Meanwhile in Duluth, community members gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The free event was open to the public and was hosted at Coppertop Church. Traditional food was available after the hour long program where Hmong community members performed traditional New Year songs, dances, and even a clothing show.
WDIO-TV
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
FOX 21 Online
District 3A and 3B Recounts Continue
DULUTH, Minn. — Day two is over in the recount for two northern Minnesota legislative districts. Districts 3A and 3B are the two being recounted. The recount started Monday and continued Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. The recount is also going on in other counties in the two districts.
FOX 21 Online
‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show
DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works. Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.
WDIO-TV
Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
FOX 21 Online
17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring
MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
FOX 21 Online
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition in Duluth, MnDOT Says Expect Noise
DULUTH, Minn. — As part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, demolition for the Highway 53 bridge in Duluth has begun. MnDOT says residents and visitors in Lincoln Park can expect to hear noise on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some critical demolition may occur until 9 p.m. including Saturdays.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Public Schools Host ‘Education After Hours’
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools is putting on ‘Education After Hours’ sessions where community members have a chance to talk to Superintendent John Magas one on one. These sessions are an opportunity for anybody to stop by with questions, thoughts, or concerns. The Superintendent plans to...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
northernnewsnow.com
Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond
SAGINAW, MN -- Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning. According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m. Authorities tell us the middle-aged...
Comments / 3