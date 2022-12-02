ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

10 Seattle Restaurants That Go All Out for the Holidays

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or tea—these restaurants serve a side of over-the-top décor that’ll wow your kids. To quote Linus from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “This really brings Christmas close to a person.” Sure, he was talking about all of the colorful aluminum Christmas trees found on a tree lot, but he could have just as well be talking about the festive atmospheres found in some of Seattle’s best restaurants during this time of year. Some are simple and homey, while other are large and elegant. Some include Santa photo ops or reindeer experiences. And some serve as the perfect starting point for a major holiday odyssey downtown with the kids. But whichever Christmas decorated restaurants on your list you choose, all are sure to impress your kids and.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Holiday Magic in Puyallup cancelled Sunday due to weather

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Washington State Fair’s annual Holiday Magic event will be cancelled Sunday, Dec. 4 due to inclement weather. Puyallup Police Department has warned drivers in the area to avoid nonessential travel due to challenging road conditions. Plow crews are focusing only on priority snow routes at this time.
PUYALLUP, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight

POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
POULSBO, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
actionnews5.com

Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered

SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA

