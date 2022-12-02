Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
10 Seattle Restaurants That Go All Out for the Holidays
Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or tea—these restaurants serve a side of over-the-top décor that’ll wow your kids. To quote Linus from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “This really brings Christmas close to a person.” Sure, he was talking about all of the colorful aluminum Christmas trees found on a tree lot, but he could have just as well be talking about the festive atmospheres found in some of Seattle’s best restaurants during this time of year. Some are simple and homey, while other are large and elegant. Some include Santa photo ops or reindeer experiences. And some serve as the perfect starting point for a major holiday odyssey downtown with the kids. But whichever Christmas decorated restaurants on your list you choose, all are sure to impress your kids and.
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
It’s not just Christmas bureaucrats want to cancel, they are taking aim at Hanukkah, other holidays
It’s not just Christmas faceless Washington state bureaucrats want to cancel, they expect workers to give up cross, menorah, crescent and religious freedom.
FOX 28 Spokane
Holiday Magic in Puyallup cancelled Sunday due to weather
PUYALLUP, Wash. – Washington State Fair’s annual Holiday Magic event will be cancelled Sunday, Dec. 4 due to inclement weather. Puyallup Police Department has warned drivers in the area to avoid nonessential travel due to challenging road conditions. Plow crews are focusing only on priority snow routes at this time.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Seattle Monorail loses power, briefly trapping passengers on board
SEATTLE — Fire department crews had to rescue passengers from the Seattle Center Monorail on Monday morning after it lost power. The Seattle Fire Department responded after receiving reports about the incident at 8:30 a.m. Anyone passing by the tracks near Fifth Avenue and Stewart Street in Downtown Seattle...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
q13fox.com
Poulsbo residents expect snow melt to refreeze overnight
POULSBO, Wash. - After getting hit with several inches of snow Friday night, residents in Poulsbo were getting back outside this weekend with the return of the sun and warmer temperatures. "It’s been very busy," said James Chaffee of Olmsted Tree Farm. With the melting of Friday night's heavy...
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
actionnews5.com
Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered
SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Comments / 0