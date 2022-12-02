ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding

DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids.  There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lefty Graves

Woman doesn’t want to shave for Uncle’s wedding

Woman's Unshaved ArmpitPhoto byBy Alva (Alvaplus 21:06, 9 April 2007 (UTC)) - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. When is it acceptable for someone to tell women to shave? Many cultures don’t require women to shave. Other cultures tend to look down on women who shave. In a recent Reddit Post, a woman is upset that her mother had directed her to shave prior to her Uncle’s wedding.
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
12tomatoes.com

Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony

This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
Kathryn Lee

Bride yells at her father at the wedding

With around 6,200 weddings taking place daily in the U.S. it's not surprising to find out that many contain some sort of family squabble. Unfortunately, this was the case for u/lj300, who shared a particularly dramatic story from her wedding day.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?

People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...

Comments / 0

Community Policy